Bruce Cassidy Offers High Praise For David Backes After Bruins’ Win

The term “unsung hero” gets thrown around quite a bit in professional sports, but David Backes certainly fits the mold for the Boston Bruins.

Backes isn’t going to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis, but he manages to make an impact for the B’s both off and on the ice. While Backes’ leadership skills are well-documented, Bruce Cassidy on Thursday provided further insight into what Backes brings to the Black and Gold.

To hear from the head coach after Boston’s 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports