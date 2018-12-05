Bruce Cassidy Pinpoints Panthers Goal That Put Game Away For Bruins

Bruce Cassidy wasn’t too thrilled with Tuesday’s performance from the Boston Bruins, as they fell 5-0 to the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center.

It was a tough night for Boston, as it never could seem to keep up with the Panthers throughout the game. Cassidy said most of the time it looked as if it was “boys against men” on the ice, while adding the point in the game in which he knew his team likely wouldn’t come back from the deficit.

