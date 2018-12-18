Bruce Cassidy Praises Bruins’ Attitude In Critical Win Over Canadiens

Coming off tough back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres, the Boston Bruins were in need of a bounce-back result against the Montreal Canadiens. And the Bruins wasted little time in making their presence felt on the road against their rivals.

Joakim Nordstrom put Boston up 2:21 into regulation as Colby Cave added a goal in the final minute of the second period and Brad Marchand and David Krejci each lit the lamp in the third period en route to a dominant 4-0 performance.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy had plenty of positive feedback about his team, specifically its attitude.

To hear from Cassidy, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images