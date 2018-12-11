Bruins 2019 Winter Classic Practice Jerseys Feature Notre Dame Gold

The Boston Bruins have always been known for their historic black and gold brand, but the team’s Winter Classic practice jerseys will pay homage to another historic color scheme.

The Bruins on Tuesday introduced practice jerseys for the 2019 Winter Classic featuring the classic “B” logo in Notre Dame Gold.

Introducing the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Bruins official practice jerseys, featuring the classic B logo with Notre Dame Gold. Get yours at the @BostonProShop on Level 2 of #TDGarden. pic.twitter.com/uKspNlf8t3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 11, 2018

The Bruins will take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium on New Year’s Day.

The Blackhawks revealed their practice jerseys last week and will also tribute the Fighting Irish.

The practice jerseys complement the game jerseys, which have been out for some time.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images