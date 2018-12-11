Bruins’ Big Win Over Maple Leafs Highlight Of Last Week’s Action

The Boston Bruins put an end to their losing streak in a big way.

After dropping two games earlier in the week on their road trip to Florida, the Bruins returned to Boston on Saturday and proceeded to pummel the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3.

The victory helped the Bruins get back on track, as they went on to beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 in overtime Sunday night.

To see some highlights from the event, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports