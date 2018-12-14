Bruins’ David Backes Cracks Jokes About Taking Skate To His Face

David Backes has suffered a few brutal injuries over his career, but he’s never lost his sense of humor in the process.

Most recently, the Boston Bruins forward was on the receiving end of Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s skate when the Arizona Coyotes defenseman fell forward and his skates went up in Tuesday’s game. The skate connected with Backes’ face, bloodying him up and sending him zipping off the ice and down the tunnel. He managed to return to the game, and on Thursday he gave an update.

In doing so, Backes not only downplayed the injury, but cracked some jokes about it too.

“A few inside, a few outside,” Backes said of the location of his new stitches, via Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “No worse for wear. Could have been a lot worse, looking at the video and knowing that there’s some sharp apparatus right by the money maker, my face.

“(A modeling opportunity) was voided shortly after birth, unfortunately,” Backes added. “I’ve been married for 10 years, she still loves me. My daughter is a little bit scared of it. But I told her it will heal in time.”

You really have to respect the sense of humor remaining in tact after going through something like that.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports