Bruins’ David Backes Suspended Three Games For Illegal Check To Head

The Boston Bruins once again will be shorthanded.

On Friday, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Bruins forward David Backes would be suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils’ Blake Coleman during the Bruins’ 5-2 loss Thursday night at TD Garden.

Backes’ hit on Coleman came late in the third period with the Bruins down 4-2 and their net empty. Coleman collected a loose puck in front of his own net and attempted to clear the zone when Backes swooped in, his left shoulder connecting with Coleman’s head. Backes was assessed a minor penalty on the play.

(You can watch a full explanation for Backes’ suspension here)

The 34-year-old winger is considered a repeat offender. He was suspended for three games back in March for a hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Frans Nielsen.

Backes will miss the Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks on New Years Day at Notre Dame Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images