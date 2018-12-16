Bruins’ Fourth Line Impresses In Friday’s 5-3 Loss To Penguins

The Boston Bruins had their win streak snapped at four Friday night, but there were positives to be taken away from the 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy’s decision to shuffle the Bruins’ fourth line paid off, as Noel Acciari’s return to the lineup to center Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner sparked success. The line helped produce Boston’s first goal, while Wagner provided the second.

