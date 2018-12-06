Bruins Injuries: Charlie McAvoy Activated, Kevan Miller Placed On IR

Charlie McAvoy is back, folks.

The Boston Bruins defenseman has been sidelined since suffering a concussion against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 18, but the organization announced Thursday afternoon that McAvoy was activated from injured reserve.

McAvoy’s activation was one of four transactions made, as the team officially announced the acquisition of Gemel Smith, placed Kevan Miller (throat) on IR and sent Connor Clifton down to Providence.

Getting McAvoy back is a big addition for the Bruins, who have been ravaged by injuries this season. He’s skated as a top pairing defenseman almost exclusively since joining the team late in the 2016-17 season, and is one of the most complete two-way defensemen on the roster, slashing 1-5-6 in seven games this season. The 20-year-old was spotted at practice earlier this week skating without the red “non-contact” jersey.

When McAvoy will be slotted into the lineup remains to be seen. The Bruins still have injuries on their blue line, however, with Miller, Urho Vaakanainen and Zdeno Chara all dealing with various ailments.

