Bruins Injuries: Latest On Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy Ahead Of Winter Classic

The Boston Bruins’ health has been improving, but they’re not totally out of the woods just yet.

After being decimated by injuries for pretty much all of the first three months of the season, the B’s got a big chunk of their roster back Thursday in Zdeno Chara, Jake DeBrusk in Kevan Miller. But Charlie McAvoy (lower body) has missed the last two games, while Brad Marchand (upper body) missed Saturday’s comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres.

With the Bruins set to play in the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks, Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy provided updates on the two injured players.

#NHLBruins updates per Bruce Cassidy: Charlie McAvoy is “questionable” for the Winter Classic. “If he doesn’t practice tomorrow, it doesn’t look good.” Brad Marchand is “most likely” to play. He had a good practice today. No decision on goalie yet: “It’s a tough call.” pic.twitter.com/Qs8noIfKvs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 30, 2018

Getting Marchand back would provide a nice boost to Boston’s offense, as it clearly is better when he, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak are skating together. In terms of McAvoy, the Bruins are fortunate that they have enough defensive depth to make do without him, but the skill the 21-year-old brings in both ends will be a nice addition when the time comes.

