Bruins Injuries: Zdeno Chara, Jake DeBrusk To Make Returns Vs. Devils

The Boston Bruins got some bad news Thursday morning, but they got some good news, as well.

Let’s start with the bad, because what better time than Christmas to be negative?

Charlie McAvoy will sit out Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils. The defenseman is dealing with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot, but isn’t expected to miss extended time, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Now let’s get to the good news.

The banged-up Bruins will see three players return to the ice Thursday night at TD Garden: forward Jake DeBrusk and defensemen Zdeno Chara and Kevan Miller. DeBrusk has been out since Dec. 6 with a concussion, while Chara and Miller have been out since November with an MCL and throat injury, respectively.

Cassidy also says Zdeno Chara, Kevan Miller, and Jake DeBrusk are all back in tonight. Jaroslav Halak will start in goal.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/jK926oC4hN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 27, 2018

While it’s definitely a buzzkill that Chara and McAvoy won’t be reunited (yet) on the top defensive pairing, it’s nevertheless great news that Boston finally is getting back to full health.

The Bruins (20-13-4) currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

