Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Robs Predators’ Craig Smith With Clutch Pad Save

If Jaroslav Halak is in between the pipes at TD Garden, visiting teams likely will be in store for a frustrating game.

The Boston Bruins goalie continued his success on home ice this season with Saturday’s 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. Halak now is 8-0 at TD Garden on the campaign and has won three straight overall.

Halak had a number of fine stops within his 28-save performance against the Predators, but arguably his best was a sweet pad save to rob Craig Smith. To see the TD Bank Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports