Bruins Keep Sabres’ Potent Playmakers At Bay In Overtime Victory

Kyle Okposo once was a promising young forward in the NHL, but since moving to the Buffalo Sabres, the winger’s production has fallen off dramatically. The 30-year-old has five goals and 15 points in 38 games for the Sabres.

Those struggles continued Saturday night as the Boston Bruins took a 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres in Buffalo.

Okposo logged 14:30 of ice time and registered just three shots.

To see how Okposo stacked up against Bruins’ stalwart Patrice Bergeron, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images