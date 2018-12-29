Bruins Now: B’s Getting Healthy As 2019 Winter Classic Approaches

The Boston Bruins received the gift of health this Christmas as Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Kevan Miller and Jake DeBrusk all returned to the lineup this week.

In this week’s episode of Bruins Now, NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava takes a look at the week that was for the Bruins and takes a look ahead at the 2019 Winter Classic, which will be played on Tuesday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium between the Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks.

Watch the full episode in the video above.