Bruins Overcame Slow Start In Tuesday’s Comeback Victory Over Coyotes

The Boston Bruins certainly didn’t come out firing Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The B’s turned in an ugly opening frame against the Arizona Coyotes, including a wasted four-minute power play opportunity. But despite heading into the first intermission down 2-0, Boston managed to rally and secure a 4-3 win, extending its win streak to three.

For a breakdown of the Bruins’ sloppy first-period play vs. the Coyotes, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports