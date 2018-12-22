Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Has Great Reaction To Scoring 300th NHL Goal

If you think Patrice Bergeron is paying attention to personal statistics, you couldn’t be wrong.

Bergeron celebrated his return to the ice in grand fashion, as the veteran center notched his 300th career goal in the Boston Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday at TD Garden. Bergeron didn’t miss a beat following his 16-game absence, as he logged four total points (two goals, two assists) in Boston’s third straight victory.

Thanks to some wherewithal from one of the game’s officials, Bergeron almost immediately was reunited with the puck that found the back of the net for his 300th goal. But after the game, the four-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner admitted he was a bit confused by the exchange at first.

Patrice Bergeron on scoring his 300th goal: "The ref came back to the bench with the puck & I said 'No, I don't think that one is for me.' That's how much I know my own stats, I guess." — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 22, 2018

Considering how many accolades he’s raked in and milestones he’s reached, this isn’t all too surprising from Bergeron, who likely only is concerned with adding another Stanley Cup to his résumé.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports