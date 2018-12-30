Bruins’ Sean Kuraly Reacts To Overtime Winner Against Sabres

The Boston Bruins secured a crucial two points in an Atlantic Division tilt against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

It took overtime, but the Bruins were able to secure a 3-2 win as the team turns its attention to Tuesday’s Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.

Sean Kuraly knocked home the winner for his third goal of the season. The 25-year old forward was barreling down the slot, firing a shot that was saved by Sabres goalie Carter Hutton. Kuraly was able to extend an arm to chip the puck into the net.

