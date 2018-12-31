Bruins Share Photo Of Notre Dame Stadium Winter Classic Rink, And It Looks Awesome

The Boston Bruins are set to take part in the Winter Classic for a third time, and this time they’re doing it away from Massachusetts.

The 2019 Winter Classic will feature the B’s and Chicago Blackhawks and will take place at the legendary Notre Dame Stadium. While the venue itself is a beautiful one, hockey fans might argue it looks even better with a rink.

Two days before the big tilt, the Bruins shared a few photos of the finishing touches getting put on the ice. And, well, it looks pretty awesome.

Should be a fun way to kick off the new year.