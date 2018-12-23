Bruins’ Sloppy Play Allows Hurricanes To Hang Around During First Period

The Boston Bruins jumped out to an early 2-0 lead at PNC Arena on Sunday, but the B’s let the Carolina Hurricanes back into the game.

Boston had an opportunity to bury the ‘Canes early on, but the Bruins got sloppy and let Carolina hang around, eventually leading to Teuvo Teravainen goal that cut Boston’s lead to 2-1 heading into the second period.

NESN’s Billy Jaffe broke down the B’s sloppy play during the first intermission, highlighting Boston’s lack of sharp play on the man advantage.

To hear Jaffe’s analysis, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images