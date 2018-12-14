Bruins To Hold 50/50 Raffle To Support Family Of Fallen Worcester Firefighter

The Boston Bruins are doing what they can to help a family in need.

The proceeds from the 50/50 raffle during the Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres game at TD Garden on Sunday, Dec. 16 will benefit the family of fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy. A fund has been set up for Roy’s daughter, Ava, by the local Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1099.

Fans can purchase tickets online now at www.bruins5050.org and in-game up until the end of the second intermission on Dec. 16th, 2018. You must be in the state of Massachusetts at the time of purchase.

Further donations to the Ava Roy Fund can be mailed directly to the Worcester Fire Department Credit Union, 34 Glennie St., Worcester, MA 01605.

