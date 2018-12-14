Bruins’ Top Line Thriving With David Krejci Serving As Its Center

The Boston Bruins’ top line has been a force this season and it continued its dominance with David Krejci playing center.

Following Patrice Bergeron’s injury, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had a big void to fill. After putting Colby Cave in the first line center role, Cassidy decided to change it up and bump Krejci from the second to first line. It’s worked very well, as the team has won each of its last three games.

To see how Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Krejci have performed recently, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.