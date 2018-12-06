NESN Sports Today

Bruins Turning Page On Loss To Panthers, Gearing Up For Tilt With Lightning

by on Wed, Dec 5, 2018 at 10:12PM

The Boston Bruins have a pretty big test Thursday night.

After an ugly 5-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, the B’s will head to Tampa to square off against the Lightning, who currently lead the Atlantic Division.

On Wednesday, the Bruins spent practice trying to iron out some of the issues that doomed them against the Panthers, while also acknowledging that they need to turn the page and focus on the Bolts.

To hear from Brad Marchand and Bruce Cassidy, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

