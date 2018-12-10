Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Denies Senators’ Mark Stone Late In Third Period

Tuukka Rask made some huge saves for the Boston Bruins on Sunday night, but none bigger than when his team was on the power play.

With less than nine minutes to play in a 1-1 game, the Ottawa Senators created a 2-on-1 advantage and brought the puck to the net. Mark Stone fired a rocket in hopes of breaking the stalemate, but Rask robbed him with a beautiful glove save.

The save proved crucial, as the B’s went on to win 2-1 in overtime at Canadian Tire Centre.

To see Rask’s save, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images