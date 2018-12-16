Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Makes Pad Save On Jack Eichel Wraparound

Tuukka Rask came up big for the Boston Bruins on Sunday in the first period against the Buffalo Sabres to keep the game scoreless.

Rask made 10 saves through the first 20 minutes, but none bigger than an impressive stop on Jack Eichel. The Sabres center made some slick moves to get past Charlie McAvoy and bring the puck straight to the net. He attempted a wraparound shot, but Boston’s netminder had his pad placed perfectly, keeping the puck out of the back of the net.

To see the save, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images