Bruins Use Short, Good-Support Passes To Execute Solid Defensive Zone Breakout

Long outlet passes sometime result in flashy breakaways, but often it is short, smart passes that help a team get out of its defensive zone.

That was the case in Saturday night’s Boston Bruins-Detroit Red Wings tilt at TD Garden. With the puck deep in their own zone, Jeremy Lauzon, David Krejci and Danton Heinen used quality short passes to get through the neutral zone and create a scoring opportunity of their own.

To see a breakdown of the play by NESN’s Andy Brickley, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images