Buccaneers Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Although the Cowboys lost last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas remains one of the hottest teams in the league after winning seven of its last eight games. The Cowboys currently hold the top spot in the NFC East, and will be looking to clinch the division.

Tampa Bay isn’t going to be playing in the postseason this year, but could still play the role of spoiler for the Cowboys. A win Sunday against Dallas would crack open the door slightly in the NFC East and give the Philadelphia Eagles a small chance to win the division.

Here’s how and when to watch Buccaneers vs. Cowboys:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images