Burnley Vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

The contrasting fortunes of Liverpool FC and Burnley FC likely will be clear for all to see.

The teams will face off Wednesday at Turf Moor in a Premier League Round 15 game. Liverpool enters the contest in second place in the Premier League standings, and can cut Manchester City’s lead to two points with a win. Burnley is 19th in the 20-team standings and is enduring a seven-game winless run (five losses), as the threat of relegation draws closer with each setback.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane might miss the contest because the foot he cut Sunday during the Reds’ win over Everton required stitches. Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson also is doubtful to play due to the dead leg he suffered in the win over Everton.

Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Ben Gibson might feature against Liverpool, having recovered from their respective groin injuries.

Here’s how to watch Burnley versus Liverpool online.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports