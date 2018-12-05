Burnley Vs Liverpool: Reds Win 3-1 Over Clarets; Premier League Lead Within Reach

Liverpool extended its unbeaten Premier League streak to 15 games Wednesday night with a 3-1 comeback victory at Burnley.

In a classic game of two halves, a dour opening 45 minutes made way for a topsy-turvy second period, with goals from James Milner, substitute Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri overturning Jack Cork’s opener.

James Milner with a laser! Watch more: https://t.co/B6hePGw2wg pic.twitter.com/MFVrrHeyrU — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 5, 2018

The Reds therefore reduced Manchester City’s lead at the top of the standings back to two points and achieved a new club record for the highest number of points — 39 — accumulated after 15 games of a league campaign.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com