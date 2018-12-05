Liverpool FC

Burnley Vs Liverpool: Reds Win 3-1 Over Clarets; Premier League Lead Within Reach

by on Wed, Dec 5, 2018 at 5:10PM

Liverpool extended its unbeaten Premier League streak to 15 games Wednesday night with a 3-1 comeback victory at Burnley.

In a classic game of two halves, a dour opening 45 minutes made way for a topsy-turvy second period, with goals from James Milner, substitute Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri overturning Jack Cork’s opener.

The Reds therefore reduced Manchester City’s lead at the top of the standings back to two points and achieved a new club record for the highest number of points — 39 — accumulated after 15 games of a league campaign.

Click to read more on Liverpool’s win over Burnley >>

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties