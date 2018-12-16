Cardinals Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

It’s Week 15, and the Arizona Cardinals have a chance to have a better record than the Atlanta Falcons.

Seriously.

The 4-9 Falcons will host the 3-10 Cardinals on Sunday in a matchup between two NFC teams who have no shot of making the playoffs. Will Matt Ryan and Co. run the Cardinals off the field, or will rookie quarterback Josh Rosen pull off the upset? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch Cardinals vs. Falcons:

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images