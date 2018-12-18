Carey Price Remains Mainstay In Goal, Keeping Canadiens In Playoff Hunt

Nearly halfway through the season, the Montreal Canadiens are neck and neck with the Boston Bruins for an Eastern Conference wild card spot.

And despite a drop off in last two seasons, goaltender Carey Price remains the most important factor in the Canadiens’ playoff hunt. The 31-year old has a 2.90 goals against average with a .902 save percentage in 26 games for Montreal.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images