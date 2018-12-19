Brad Stevens Provides Injury Updates On Marcus Morris, Jaylen Brown

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will be without one of their most consistent players Wednesday night.

Ahead of the Green’s game against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden, head coach Brad Stevens said Marcus Morris will not play due to right knee soreness. Stevens said the forward was “sore” after the Celtics’ tilt with the Detroit Pistons on Saturday and still was bothered by the pain Wednesday.

“We’ll reassess (how he feels) tomorrow,” Stevens said.

Morris has been a force for Boston this season, averaging 14.9 points per game on nearly 50-percent shooting. He was sidelined for parts of last season with left knee troubles.

While Stevens did not announce a replacement for the 29-year-old in the starting lineup, he did say Jaylen Brown, who is listed as available for Wednesday’s game, is a possibility to be slotted in.

