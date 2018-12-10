Celtics Injuries: Boston Likely Without ‘Big Three’ For Pelicans Game

The Boston Celtics suddenly are a banged-up bunch.

Aron Baynes, Kyrie Irving and Guerschon yabuesele all have been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with various ailments. Furthermore, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward are listed ad doubtful for the highly anticipated matchup at TD Garden.

Check out this injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight vs. New Orleans: Aron Baynes (left ankle sprain) – OUT

Gordon Hayward (illness) – DOUBTFUL

Al Horford (left knee soreness) – DOUBTFUL

Kyrie Irving (right shoulder soreness) – OUT

Guerschon Yabusele (right ankle sprain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 10, 2018

Our apologies to those who purchased tickets expecting to see the Celtics at their best.

Oh, and fans might not even get to see superstar forward Anthony Davis, as the Pelicans big man could sit out after suffering a hip injury Sunday night against the Detroit Pistons. Davis did return to that game, but with New Orleans playing the second half of a back-to-back, it wouldn’t be a surprise if “The Brow” got a breather.

If there’s one upside, it’s that the Celtics’ injury woes could result in some minutes for rookie Robert Williams III.

The Celtics and the Pelicans are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports Images