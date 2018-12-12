Celtics Injuries: Latest Updates On Al Horford’s Knee, Kyrie Irving’s Shoulder

To say the Boston Celtics were shorthanded Monday night would be an understatement.
The Celtics were without four key players for their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, as Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Aron Baynes all were sidelined with various ailments. Still, the banged-up C’s prevailed with a 13-point victory over Anthony Davis and Co.
Irving’s shoulder injury came as somewhat of a new development, while Horford’s knee has been a lingering issue. Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Washingon Wizards at Capital One Arena, injury updates on both players were provided.
The Celtics would be wise to err on the side of caution with Horford, as they’ll need him to be healthy and ready to go when it matters most. Not to mention, Boston’s upcoming schedule is a favorable one with contests against the Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.
As for Wednesday’s tilt, Hayward (illness) has been ruled out for a second straight game, while Baynes is considered “at the very best questionable” by head coach Brad Stevens, per The Athletic.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
