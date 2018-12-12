Celtics Injuries: Latest Updates On Al Horford’s Knee, Kyrie Irving’s Shoulder

To say the Boston Celtics were shorthanded Monday night would be an understatement.

The Celtics were without four key players for their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, as Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Aron Baynes all were sidelined with various ailments. Still, the banged-up C’s prevailed with a 13-point victory over Anthony Davis and Co.

Irving’s shoulder injury came as somewhat of a new development, while Horford’s knee has been a lingering issue. Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Washingon Wizards at Capital One Arena, injury updates on both players were provided.

Kyrie Irving said his shoulder’s OK. He sat the other night for rest. He said the pain is manageable. “So just go out and play.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 12, 2018

#NEBHInjuryReport Al Horford is going to be out “for at least a few games,” says Brad Stevens. He has been diagnosed with Patellofemoral pain syndrome in his left knee. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 12, 2018

“This is one of those things that it just wasn’t getting better,” Al Horford says of the pain in his knee. He says he sees the big picture and is willing to take the necessary time to let it heal. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 12, 2018

The Celtics would be wise to err on the side of caution with Horford, as they’ll need him to be healthy and ready to go when it matters most. Not to mention, Boston’s upcoming schedule is a favorable one with contests against the Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.

As for Wednesday’s tilt, Hayward (illness) has been ruled out for a second straight game, while Baynes is considered “at the very best questionable” by head coach Brad Stevens, per The Athletic.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports