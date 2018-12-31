Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Already Belongs In Hall Of Fame, Ex-Teammate Believes

Kyrie Irving already belongs among basketball immortals.

That’s the opinion of Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, who argues Irving’s achievements to date already qualify for him for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Thompson stated Irving’s Hall of Fame case Monday during his conversation with Christ Haynes on Yahoo! Sports’ “Posted Up” podcast.

“There’s nothing to argue,” Thompson said. “The man (Irving) has a gold medal, he’s an NBA champions, he’s an All-Star Game MVP and he’s made multiple big shots in his career.

“First of all, you know when you’re looking for a house on the apps, you do a filter? How about you do Kyrie’s resume and then put the filter to see how many guys show up that have it. You’d be surprised how many of those guys (presumably Hall of Famers) aren’t.

Irving, 26, has been an elite NBA point guard over seven-plus NBA seasons. He has won a Rookie of the Year Award, appeared in five five All-Star games, helped his teams reach the playoffs on four occasions and won a championship ring with the Cavs in 2015-16.

We only can assume Irving will continue to perform at a high level for at least another few seasons, all but cementing the Hall of Fame credentials Thompson has so passionately touted.

