Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Defends Steph Curry’s Comments About Moon Landing

Kyrie Irving knows a thing or two about having something he said get blown out of proportion, so it’s no surprise he was among those defending Steph Curry’s moon landing comments.

As you probably recall, Irving caused quite a commotion when he stated he believed the Earth was flat. He apologized for his comments in October, saying he didn’t realize the effect it would have on people, but implored people to do research on their own instead of just believing what they’re told. Fast forward to December, and Curry sits almost in the same boat.

The Golden State Warriors guard went on the “Winning It” podcast and said he believed human life landing on the moon was staged. It didn’t take Curry long to admit he was joking and issue an apology.

Now, Irving is coming to the defense of Curry.

Kyrie on Curry’s moon comment: “Steph Curry says he doesn’t believe in the moon, it’s on CNN and they say we’re just jocks, we’re just athletes but it’s on Your channel. We’re (thinkers) but you don’t want us to be that, so whomever You is, I don’t know what that mold is.” — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 18, 2018

Curry said his comments were not meant to be taken seriously and plans to visit NASA’s lunar lab in Texas in order to better educate himself and others.

But hey, at least Curry now knows Irving has his back no matter what he believes.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images