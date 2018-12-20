BOSTON — Kyrie Irving has been a big fan of playing with Robert Williams when given the chance this season.

The Boston Celtics guard saw extended playing time with the center in Wednesday’s 111-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden after big man Aron Baynes suffered a broken left hand. Williams likely will see more minutes added to his role with the C’s while Baynes recovers.

And Irving, for one, is pretty excited to share the court more with the 21-year-old.

“I’ve played with quite a few bigs. I had Timofey Mozgov, I had Tristan (Thompson) in Cleveland. When I was in college I had Mason and Miles Plumlee,” Irving said. “So, you know, having a consistent lob threat at the rim, where you can throw it around the rim and he can go get it, you can see how easy it is for me and Rob. You know going in and people are stepping up on me and he’s always a threat at the rim for (the) offensive rebound and lob. So, I love playing with Rob.” The two connected on a sweet lob in the first quarter when Williams finished it off with a two-handed dunk. RWII finishes the lob from Kyrie! pic.twitter.com/08xC1yBqvJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 20, 2018 Irving and Williams already seem to have great chemistry so extra time together certainly won’t hurt, especially while the team is without Baynes, Al Horford and Marcus Morris.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images