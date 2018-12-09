Celtics Notes: Banged Up C’s Continue Offensive Hot Streak Against Bulls

The Boston Celtics’ offense has been firing on all cylinders over their five-game winning streak.

The Celtics entered Saturday night’s contest against the Chicago Bulls extremely thin in the big man department without the services of Al Horford (knee), Aron Baynes (ankle) and Robert Williams III (personal reasons) and responded with their best overall performance of the season, never allowing Chicago to take the lead throughout the game.

They jumped on top of the Bulls early and never let up and started by opening up the game on a 17-0 run. The C’s closed out the first quarter with a 35-17 lead. Boston’s first quarter offense has been essential throughout this five-game winning streak as it is +48 scoring.

Terry Rozier came out of the gate on fire scoring 10 points in the second quarter and helping the Celtics extend their advantage. The Bulls made a few runs in the second quarter, but Boston matched every punch and entered the locker room with a 64-43 lead at the half.

Boston’s offense didn’t cool down and continued the onslaught in the second half. The Celtics would go on to defeat the Bulls 133-77. This is the fifth game in a row the offense has been able to record 118 points or more.

The Celtics were hot from three Saturday hitting 22-43. According to Celtics Stats (H/T @celtics_Stats), Boston set a team record with their fifth straight game with 13 or more made three-point field goals.

The Celtics have set a new franchise record with five straight games of 13 or more three-point field goals (4, Nov. 8-14, 2018) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) December 9, 2018

The red-hot Boston offense didn’t have just one offensive star against Chicago as it had seven different players score in double figures. Jaylen Brown (23) led the way for the Celtics off the bench followed by Daniel Theis (22), Jayson Tatum (18), Terry Rozier (15), Semi Ojeleye (13), Kyrie Irving (13) and Marcus Morris (12).

Theis stole the show Saturday as he made his first start of the season due to the depleted front court. He was given a chance and made the most of his opportunity recording career-highs in points (22), assists (5) and blocks (4), while also hauling in 10 rebounds.

Brad Stevens had high praise for the Celtics following the win.

“I thought our guys were really locked in,” he said as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics postgame coverage. “They played hard all the way through … stayed consistent the whole 48.”

This very well could have been Boston’s most complete performance of the season so far. It jumped out early, but never got complacent and played hard until the very end. Even when the reserves came in, they contributed to the victory.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Celtics-Bulls game:

— Boston’s 56-point victory marks the largest victory in the Brad Stevens-era and ties the Seattle Supersonics for the largest margin of victory in a road game in NBA history.

— Brown was a force off the bench once again.

Ever since recovering from a lower-back injury, Brown has found himself in his new role and has thrived in the two games. He scored 21 points off the bench against the New York Knicks Thursday, and 23 points on Saturday against the Bulls.

— Marcus Smart tied Danny Ainge for ninth on the all-time Celtics in 3-pointers.

Smart’s hot streak from beyond-the-arc continued on Saturday when he shot 2-4 from deep. His second three of the night moved him up in Celtics record books and tied him with Danny Ainge as ninth all-time with 348.

— Guerschon Yabusele injured his ankle in the win.

It wasn’t all sunshine and roses on Saturday as the C’s lost Yabusele late in the fourth quarter to an ankle injury. After the game, Stevens said he would “probably be out awhile.”

