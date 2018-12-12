Celtics Reveal ‘Earned’ Alternate Jerseys — And They’re Pretty Meh

The Boston Celtics have a new alternate jersey, and we don’t know what to think about it.

The NBA on Wednesday revealed “Earned” jerseys for all 16 teams that qualified for last season’s playoffs. Of course, this reveal comes just a few weeks after the revealing of each team’s “City” jerseys.

Much like their “City” uniforms, the Celtics’ new “Earned” jerseys are clean and easy on the eyes. But, once again, Boston failed to offer something as fresh and original as some of its peers.

Take a look:

Earned, not given. Parquet debut 12/25

Again, there’s nothing wrong with the Celtics’ uniforms. But take a look at some of the other jerseys:

Say what you want about the aggressiveness of the Miami Heat or Milwaukee Bucks jerseys, but at least there’s some apparent creativity.

Then again, it’s hard to argue against veering far from one of the most iconic color schemes in all of sports. The Celtics will debut their new jerseys during a Christmas Day matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

