Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will face off Friday night in what potentially could be a playoff preview.

Milwaukee (21-9) currently sits at second place in the Eastern Conference, but Boston (18-12) is not far behind in fifth. These two teams know each other quite well as they squared up last season in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Celtics and Bucks last played each other on Nov. 1 with the C’s coming out on top, 117-113.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Bucks online:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports