Celtics Vs. Bulls Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics will look to extend their win streak to five Saturday night in the Windy City.

The red-hot Celtics will square off with the Chicago Bulls, who currently own the fourth-worst record in all of the NBA. That said, the Bulls are coming off an impressive win Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Chicago didn’t fare very well against Boston when the two teams last met, as the C’s cruised to a 29-point win at TD Garden on Nov. 14.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Bulls online:

When: Saturday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports