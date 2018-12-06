Celtics Vs. Knicks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics are winners of three straight (and four of their last five games overall) and will be looking to extend this good fortune against the New York Knicks on Thursday night at the TD Garden.

The Celtics finally are starting to look like the team many pegged as the Eastern Conference favorites before the season, namely because their offense has started clicking. They’ve scored at least 118 points in each of their last three games, and Gordon Hayward recently has shown flashes of his former self, including his first 30-point game since 2017.

The Knicks have dropped four straight games and still are without the services of star forward Kristaps Porzingis for the foreseeable future.

