Boston Celtics

Celtics Vs. Pistons Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

by on Sat, Dec 15, 2018 at 3:16PM

The Boston Celtics will look to make it nine straight wins Saturday night.

The C’s will take on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in the second half of a back-to-back. Boston destroyed the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at TD Garden.

Center Al Horford (knee) and forward Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) will sit out.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Pistons online:

When: Friday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

