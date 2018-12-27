Celtics Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

James Harden and the Houston Rockets finally are hitting their stride.

Following the Rockets’ 113-109 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Christmas Day, Houston now has won seven of its last eight games to vault above the .500 mark. The Rockets will look to maintain their hot play Thursday when they welcome the Boston Celtics to the Toyota Center.

After falling into a three-game slide, the Celtics responded with a blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets and an overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day.

The Celtics and Rockets played in two classics last season, and Thursday’s tilt is sure to be another must-watch affair.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Rockets online:

When: Thursday, Dec. 27, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports