Celtics Wrap: Boston Tops Grizzlies With Monster Second-Half Comeback

The Celtics were tasked with a massive test Saturday night, facing a double-digit deficit well into the second half, but rallied to move to 1-1 on their most recent road trip.

Trailing by as much as 19, the Celtics came up with a gut-check 112-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum.

A massive second half from Kyrie Irving and two late 3-pointers from Al Horford were the difference in the comeback, as the Celtics trailed for the majority of the second quarter and throughout the third quarter.

Irving led the Celtics with 26 points and 13 assists, shooting 8-for-16 from the floor. Marcus Morris (22), Horford (18) and Gordon Hayward (14 off the bench) also scored in double digits for the the Celtics. Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 26 points while Dillon Brooks added 19 points off the bench.

With the win, the Celtics climbed to 21-14, while the Grizzlies fall to 18-16.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Marcus Morris Sr.

C: Al Horford

Three-ball Gives Celtics Early Lead

The teams traded blows for much of the opening stanza, but it was the Celtics that took a 29-26 lead after the first quarter.

The Celtics pushed out to an early advantage behind 3-pointers from Marcus Morris and Jayson Tatum to open the game. Boston went 4-for-11 from deep in the quarter, while Memphis missed all five attempts from beyond the arc.

Trailing 14-13, Al Horford fed a give-and-go to Tatum who darted into the lane for the lay-in to give the Celtics the lead. Boston went on a 12-4 run from there, taking a 25-18 lead, its biggest of the quarter.

Memphis charged back with an 8-0 run to take a 26-25 lead before Terry Rozier hit a 12-footer as the Celtics retook the lead. Jaylen Brown hit a turnaround 20-footer just before the buzzer to close the quarter.

Morris led all Celtics with eight points in the quarter.

Grizzlies Take Control

Memphis did more than just wake up a bit in the second, the home team absolutely brought it, outscoring the Celtics 38-18 in the quarter to take a 64-45 lead into halftime.

The Grizzlies were hot from the get-go in the quarter, with Dillon Brooks coming off the bench to hit the team’s first three of the game at 11:33 to tie the game 29-29. Brooks then gave the Grizzlies a 31-30 lead with two free throws at 10:56.

Memphis went on an 18-5 run in the final 6:09 of the half, including a 12-0 run. Mike Conley’s floater with 2.5 seconds left gave the Grizzlies their biggest lead of the half going into the locker room.

The Grizzlies sunk 20-of-24 two-point shots in the first half, while sinking 36 points in the paint to the Celtics’ 14.

Brooks led all scorers with 13 points going into the half. Morris and Tatum, who led the Celtics with eight and seven points respectively in the first quarter, were held scoreless in the second.

Celtics Make Late Push

The Celtics were unable to chip away at the deficit for much of the quarter, but had their scoring touch come to life late, outscoring the Grizzlies 32-23 to lower the Memphis lead to 87-79 heading into the final quarter.

Kyrie Irving, who was just 1-for-4 from the floor in the first half, led the emergence in the final six minutes of the quarter, shooting 4-for-6 as the the C’s outscored Memphis 22-12 in the final 7:13.

Irving narrowed the deficit to 12 with a 27-foot bomb off a baseline feed from Tatum following a Marcus Smart steal.

Following a 3-pointer from Brooks with 4:17 left in the quarter, the Celtics went on an 11-2 run highlighted by a three from Smart and a transition dunk from Gordon Hayward

Irving led all Celtics after three quarters with 16 points.

Comeback Capped



The Celtics outscored the Grizzlies 33-16 in the fourth quarter, and carved up the NBA’s fifth-best defense to cap a statement comeback.

But Neither team was able to do much offensively in the first three minutes of the final frame.

After a Kyle Anderson layup pushed the Grizzlies lead to 89-79, Guerschon Yabusele nailed a three from the top of the key to make 89-82 with 10:20 remaining. Neither team would hit a field goal for the next 3:xx.

Marcus Morris hit two free throws with 7:28 remaining to make 90-84. Morris followed that up with a 3-pointer at 6:47 to make 90-87. Then, Irving hit on back-to-back drives to the basket, capping a 9-0 run and giving the Celtics their first lead since :27 into the second quarter.

The team traded baskets for the next two minutes.

Al Horford gave the Celtics a 96-94 lead with 3:19 left following a drive to the basket, sinking the shot and finishing off the and-one. Conley put the Grizzlies back on top 97-96 with a deep three from the top of the key with 3:05 remaining.

The Celtics used a 13-4 run down the stretch to help solidify the lead. Horford put the Celtics up 103-99 with a 3-pointer with 1:32 left. Then, Smart came up with a steal on an inbound pass with 1:18 remaining which was followed by a Morris turnaround jumper to make 105-99 with :59.1 left.

Horford drilled another three with 35.1 seconds left to help ice it.

Boston finished 40-for-80 from the floor and was 16-for-36 from beyond the arc.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Jayson Tatum goes full beast mode

