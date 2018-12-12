Champions League: These 16 Teams Clinch Spots In Knockout Rounds

Three months of twists and turns have whittled European soccer’s elite competition down to 16 teams.

The UEFA Champions League group stage concluded Wednesday with the final games of the round-robin stage of the tournament. The results confirmed the final group standings and the 16 teams that will advance to the knockout rounds.

🏆 UEFA Champions League last 16!

CONFIRMED ✅ Best team left in the #UCL? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7ecHZBlyNL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 12, 2018

UEFA will conduct the Round of 16 draw at 6 a.m. ET on Monday. Teams from the same country can’t face off in the first knockout stage, nor can teams be drawn against opponents they faced in their group.

Teams for #UCL last 16 now complete England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Man City, Liverpool, Man United, Tottenham Spain 🇪🇸

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Germany 🇩🇪

Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Schalke France 🇫🇷

PSG, Lyon Italy 🇮🇹

Juventus, Roma Holland 🇳🇱

Ajax Portugal 🇵🇹

Porto — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 12, 2018

The Round of 16 first legs will take place on Feb. 12 and 13, and Feb. 19 and 20. The second legs will be on March 5 and 6, and March 12 and 13.

