Soccer

Champions League: These 16 Teams Clinch Spots In Knockout Rounds

by on Wed, Dec 12, 2018 at 5:58PM

Three months of twists and turns have whittled European soccer’s elite competition down to 16 teams.

The UEFA Champions League group stage concluded Wednesday with the final games of the round-robin stage of the tournament. The results confirmed the final group standings and the 16 teams that will advance to the knockout rounds.

UEFA will conduct the Round of 16 draw at 6 a.m. ET on Monday. Teams from the same country can’t face off in the first knockout stage, nor can teams be drawn against opponents they faced in their group.

The Round of 16 first legs will take place on Feb. 12 and 13, and Feb. 19 and 20. The second legs will be on March 5 and 6, and March 12 and 13.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.
TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties