Chargers Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

The Chargers only can be one of two things this postseason: The No. 1 seed or the No. 5 seed.

In order to get the far more favorable result, Los Angeles will need to win Sunday in its regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos. If the Chargers accomplish that and the Kansas City Chiefs lose or tie, the Chargers will be AFC West champs and will control home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Broncos have been disappointing this season, but they have an opportunity to play spoiler of sorts, as a loss for the Chargers guarantees them the conference’s fifth spot, regardless of KC’s result.

Here’s how and when to watch Chargers vs. Broncos:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images