Charles Woodson Offers Interesting Theory On Tom Brady’s Poor Play

Football is a vicious game and eventually it takes a toll on your body.

Over the past 19 seasons, Tom Brady has done everything to minimize the punishment he takes, but at age 41 is football finally catching up to him?

Brady has looked pedestrian for a majority of the 2018 season, and following the New England Patriots’ 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, many began to wonder if Father Time finally has caught up to the 41-year-old legend.

It’s hard to say if Father Time finally has nabbed TB12, but Brady’s former teammate at Michigan, Charles Woodson, believes the game is taking its toll on Brady.

“I just think the NFL is catching up to Tom Brady,” Woodson said on ESPN on Monday, via Yahoo! Sports. “I think he’s actually starting to feel all the hits, all the sacks of the NFL. It happens to every player. It happened to myself as a player. … At some point in time, it just catches up with you.”

Patriots haters spent Monday dancing on the grave of Brady and New England’s dynasty. The Patriots now sit in third place in the AFC and might have to play on Wild Card Weekend for the first time since 2009.

If Woodson’s theory is correct, it could be the beginning of the end for Brady. Then again, we wouldn’t be surprised to see old No. 12 trotting out of the tunnel in Atlanta come February.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images