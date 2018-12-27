Charlie McAvoy Out Vs. Devils As Bruins Just Miss Being Back To Full Health

The Boston Bruins might be at their healthiest in a long time when the puck drops Thursday night … but they’ll still be without Charlie McAvoy.

The young defenseman, who recently returned from a concussion, won’t be in the lineup against the New Jersey Devils, B’s coach Bruce Cassidy announced following morning skate.

McAvoy’s lower body injury stems from blocking a shot in the Bruins’ final game before the league-wide Christmas break on Dec. 23 in Carolina. The 21-year-old still logged more than 20 minutes of ice time in the Bruins’ loss to the Hartford Whalers Hurricanes.

That game was a forgettable one for the young blueliner who was on the ice for four Hurricanes goals. But that was otherwise a blip on the radar, as McAvoy has been very good since returning to the lineup on Dec. 6. In those 10 games, McAvoy has five assists and is a plus-3 and has been especially good in the last couple of weeks, registering four helpers in his last four games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images