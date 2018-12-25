Charlie Moore Outdoors Marathon Live Blog: Catch #MadFishXmas On NESN

Didn’t get that one gift you begged Santa Claus for this year? Never fear, the Mad Fisherman and NESN are here to bring you some holiday cheer!

The “Charlie Moore Outdoors” marathon continues Christmas Day with 26(!) episodes of programming. Tuesday’s slate begins at 9 a.m. ET and provides hours of zany fishing action until 10 p.m.

Check out the full schedule and then follow along with us all day below!

9:30 a.m. “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Charlie heads to Island Falls, Maine, and hangs out with Harvard hockey star Lauren McAuliffe. Charlie catches many beautiful smallmouth and talks women’s hockey with Lauren. Charlie hangs out with his wife and kids at the cabins at the lake.

9 a.m. “Mad Fish Family Christmas”

It’s Christmas as only Mad Fish can deliver. Charlie tries to decorate the house, shop with his family and get everything just right for the holidays, but naturally he winds up fishing with Santa, Rudolph and a disgruntled elf. See the holiday mayhem as only Charlie Moore can deliver now and throughout the day on NESN as part of the Charlie Moore Christmas Marathon!