Charlie Moore Outdoors Marathon: NESN’s Annual Tradition Continues

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Time for the annual “Charlie Moore Outdoors” marathon on NESN!

Once again, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be filled to the brim with all the Mad Fisherman exploits you can handle. It all starts Monday at 7 p.m. ET and continues through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s the complete schedule for two big days of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” programming.

Monday, Dec. 24

7 p.m.: “The Naughty List”

7:30 p.m.: “Octoberbass”

8 p.m.: “Fall Into the Holidays”

8:30 p.m.: “Gilligan’s Island”

9 p.m.: “Weekend at Burnie’s”

9:30 p.m.: “The Naughty List”

Tuesday, Dec. 25

9 a.m.: “Mad Fish Family Christmas”

9:30 a.m.: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

10 a.m.: “Gneiss Bass”

10:30 a.m.: “Me, Myself and I”

11 a.m.: “The Naughty List”

11:30 a.m.: “Colorado — Scene Two”

Noon: “Beam Me Up, Harry!”

12:30 p.m.: “Top Notch”

1 p.m.: “The Naughty List”

1:30 p.m.: “Tim Wakefield: Knucklebass”

2 p.m.: “Fall Into the Holidays”

2:30 p.m.: “Feels Like the First Time”

3 p.m.: “The Naughty List”

3:30 p.m.: “Fall Guy”

4 p.m.: “Breakdown Lane”

4:30 p.m.: “Johnny Damon and Friends”

5 p.m.: “The Naughty List”

5:30 p.m.: “Weekend at Burnie’s”

6 p.m.: “Fall Into the Holidays”

6:30 p.m.: “Summa Time”

7 p.m.: “The Naughty List”

7:30 p.m.: “Battle Lake, Minnesota”

8 p.m.: “Octoberbass”

8:30 p.m.: “Fall Into the Holidays”

9 p.m.: “Gilligan’s Island”

9:30 p.m.: “The Naughty List”

